Investornewsbreaks Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Closes On $35M Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) , a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene and cell therapies and vaccines, has closed on its previously announced underwritten public offering. The offering was comprised of 30,434,783 shares of its common stock, with each share sold at $1.15 per share. The company is anticipated to receive an estimated $35 million in gross proceeds, before standard deductions and expenses are made. Ocugen plans to use the funds from the offering for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital, and general and administrative expenses. Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Ocugen is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. The company is making an impact on patient's lives through courageous innovation, forging new scientific paths that harness its unique intellectual and human capital. Ocugen's breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and the company is advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs.

