Leading Constipation & Gut Cleanse Supplement Mago7 Wins 2Nd Award In 2024

PHOENIX, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global natural health and supplement company,

NBPure, has won a second Taste for Essentials Award in 2024 for its leading gut cleanse product, MagO7 . The Awards are

given by the Taste for Life Editorial Team for products that exceed two criteria: exceptional quality ingredients and proven effectiveness.



MagO7 was created more than 25 years ago by NBPure Founder and CEO Danna Pratte as a way to gently clean out backed-up waste to help restore the gut to health. It's been a bestselling product ever since with thousands of 5-star reviews online. It's certified vegan, gluten free, non-GMO, and cruelty free.



"It's estimated that about 4 million people

in the United States have frequent constipation," says Pratte. "Relief can significantly improve discomfort and quality of life. MagO7 is a bestselling product because it works, gently and without cramping or bloating."



MagO7 Utilizes Proprietary Oxygenated Magnesium Oxide Compounds to Get Results

Magnesium oxide, or milk of magnesia, is a salt that combines both magnesium and oxygen . When in the presence of the acid environment of the stomach, it undergoes a conversion process .

The result is a compound that increases the osmotic pressure of the fluid inside the digestive tract that then increases the rate at which stool is excreted. This increased pressure in the intestines promotes the transfer of water to the intestinal tract and the stool. This fluid-swollen stool then stimulates the intestinal wall to help expel waste.

MagO7 Benefits Backed in Research

Numerous studies confirm the constipation benefits of magnesium oxide. In one study, in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Motility , magnesium oxide significantly improved Bristol stool form changes and colonic transit time.



The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) and the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) recently issued new clinical practice guidelines

for treating chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults. These new guidelines include magnesium oxide for constipation as an evidence-based treatment.

About NBPure

– NBPure stands for Natural. Better. Pure. It was founded 25+ years ago by Founder/CEO Danna Pratte. NBPure prides itself on clean, natural health and wellness supplements that undergo the strictest purity testing.

For more information, contact [email protected] .

