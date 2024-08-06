(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Show Will Debut August 12, Available on all Podcast Platforms and Underdog's YouTube Channel

U.S., and custom-built for the American sports fan, today announced former Around the hosts Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler will host a new show – Heed the Call with Dan Hanzus & Marc Sessler – on the Underdog media network. Heed the Call will debut on Monday, August 12th, airing three times per week during the 2024 preseason and five times per week throughout the regular season, including their "flagship" recap on Sunday night. The show will cover every game and all the news and transactions during the football season. For Around the NFL fans, there will be many familiar guests featured on Heed the Call. The show will be available on all major podcast streaming platforms and on Underdog's YouTube channel. The announcement of the launch of Heed the Call comes a week after eight-time Super Bowl Champion coach Bill Belichick announced he will be creating and hosting a new football show with Underdog.

"Our show with Underdog will follow a familiar formula, but will also include new elements and ideas that we think will resonate with our famously rational and even-keeled audience," said co-host Dan Hanzus. "While we are going to try some new things, we will still be breaking down every game, all the storylines...with just a touch of mirth."

"Our show is about bringing fans old and new closer to the sport we love - and Underdog is the place to do it," said co-host Marc Sessler. "We'll have some of our favorite faces join - new friends, too - and we're ready to create a football-shaped fireball."

In only a few years, Underdog Fantasy has built one of the most impactful and fastest-growing sports media networks in the industry. Gil's Arena, hosted and produced by Underdog, is currently the fifth-largest daily sports show, counting viewers across all platforms, including linear TV, in the U.S. The Underdog media network also includes wildly popular enterprises Sheed and Tyler, hosted by former NBA star Rasheed Wallace; Scheme, with Colt McCoy and Jay Gruden; Section 10 with Jared Carrabis and more. The network recently surpassed one million total YouTube subscribers and is on pace for 750 million YouTube views in 2024.

The show's executive producer will be Tim Livingston, who has overseen the rapid development of Underdog's media network. Livingston is the co-creator and executive producer of Gil's Arena, producer of multiple Netflix: Untold documentaries, and produced/hosted the Whistleblower podcast on the Tim Donaghy scandal, which is being adapted into a miniseries by FX.

"Dan and Marc have built a really special fan base and an incredible football community, and we are extremely fortunate to be able to bring them to the Underdog media network," said Livingston.

Underdog Fantasy, one of the fastest-growing sports gaming and media companies in the country, was founded in 2020 to build games and content to make sports more fun for fans in America. Underdog's core belief: there's so much more to be built for sports fans in America. Underdog's products give sports lovers the best way to safely and responsibly enjoy fun, approachable sports games. The company offers fantasy sports games; licensed sports betting; and a diverse sports media network featuring former professional athletes, coaches, analysts and the fastest breaking-news. Underdog is built for and by sports fans to make sports more fun. For more information, visit underdogfantasy.

