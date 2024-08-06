(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The for rolling stock is expected to rise as a result of reasons including, the adoption of emissions-free transportation, and advantageous policies including subsidies, rise in railway electrification. Smart initiatives have been taken up by across developed and developing countries over the last few years. The advent of technologies, such as cloud, IoT, 5G, and AI, has been instrumental in the growth of the smart railways' ecosystem.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







The railway rolling stock market is a fundamental component of the transportation industry and is set to experience significant growth in the coming years. According to Future Market Insights, the market valuation could reach USD 6.43 billion by 2034, up from USD 3.87 billion in 2024, representing a moderate CAGR of 5.20%.



The primary driver of the railway rolling stock market growth is the investments made in railway infrastructure. These investments aim to modernize locomotives, install stronger brake systems, and enhance passenger comfort to improve the overall infrastructure. The need for railway rolling stock is expanding due to the deployment of vehicles that can carry high loads by public and private organizations, improving the nation's transportation infrastructure.

The growth of the railway rolling stock market is also attributed to the acquisition of new locomotives, coaches, and wagons, as well as infrastructure upgrades such as track reduction and modern signaling systems. Technological advances have enabled the development of energy-efficient rolling stock, such as electric locomotives using regenerative braking, computer vision, and artificial intelligence, enhancing railway transportation safety.

Propel Your Success: Secure Your Sample of Our Insightful Report Now!

The demand for railway transportation is surging due to high costs, which necessitates real-time condition-based maintenance procedures for rolling stock, infrastructure, OEMs, rail operators, and suppliers. This has led to adopting advanced technologies and solutions such as predictive maintenance, which can identify potential issues before they cause significant problems. The railway rolling stock market is expected to grow as the transportation industry increasingly relies on railways to move goods and people efficiently.

Key Takeaways from the Railway Rolling Stock Market



The railway rolling stock industry in the United States is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

The Germany railway rolling stock market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 6.7% by 2034.

Japan's railway rolling stock industry is also anticipated to see a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The railway rolling stock industry in India is expected to showcase a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034. China's railway rolling stock market is expected to display a CAGR of 4.8% by 2034.



Major Trends Witnessed by the Global Railway Rolling Stock Market Participants



Recent movements to reduce fossil fuel consumption and the introduction of modern energy sources have also impacted the market considerably. As a result, many market players have introduced rolling stocks with hydrogen fuel battery facilities.



Installation of solar panels on the rooftop to meet the energy requirement in rolling stock units is at the development stage. Higher investment in this endeavor from external sources is also anticipated to have a significant impact on the emerging trends in the railway rolling stock.



However, the establishment of some other modes of transport like regional airways is estimated to limit the overall market growth.



In the logistics sector also, the growing use of transmission pipelines for the transport of raw materials has reduced the demand for railway rolling stocks.



The increasing use of transmission pipelines to transport raw materials in the logistics sector has reduced the demand for railway rolling stocks.



Category-wise Insights



In broad terms, the overall market is segmented into non-powered rolling stocks or railcars and powered rolling stock or locomotives sector. Currently, the electric railcars sector is dominating the sales of railway rolling stock around the world. Ongoing infrastructure development work in emerging economies is projected to keep this segment profitable for many years to come.



High-speed and tube trains are emerging to be the most profitable segment for railway rolling stock manufacturers. Moreover, this sector is also likely to perform remarkably for the market players and overtake the passenger train segment in the upcoming years.

“The demand for railway rolling stock is expanding due to infrastructural improvements and the use of cutting-edge digital technologies. The use of high-load trucks by both public and private entities is growing the market. Electric locomotives are one example of energy-efficient rolling stock thanks to technological advancements. Predictive maintenance solutions are being used due to the high costs associated with real-time condition-based maintenance methods. The sector is anticipated to expand as more and more transportation depends on railroads for effective transit.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape of the Railway Rolling Stock Market



The railway rolling stock manufacturing industry is highly consolidated, with only a few major players dominating the market due to high capital expenditure and a well-established trade network. These market leaders have achieved significant success and hold a substantial market share, creating a sense of market stability. In the coming decade, railway industry players are expected to implement strategies to expand operations and increase their market share.

One strategy is forming strategic alliances, combining resources, knowledge, and expertise. Another strategy is launching new products and services to improve safety, efficiency, and comfort. Developing novel technology, such as artificial intelligence and IoT, can optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer travel experiences. These strategies are expected to drive demand for railway rolling stock and help the global industry cultivate and succeed.

Key Players



CRRC Corporation Limited

Alstom SA

Siemens AG

GE Transportation

IHI Corporation

PPF Group N.V.

Stadler Rail AG

Tatravoganka A.S. Poprad

Wabtech Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

The Kinki Sharyo Co., Ltd.

PESA Bydgoszcz SA MAPNA Group

Recent Developments in the Railway Rolling Stock Market



With intentions for medium-term development throughout Europe, Siemens Mobility formed Smart Train Lease in February 2024 as a leasing business to provide short-term, flexible rental of its Mireo Smart trains throughout Europe, including battery, hydrogen, and electric variants. In keeping with the Indian government's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" efforts, ABB and Titagarh Rail Systems established a strategic collaboration in November 2023 to supply propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India. The agreement has already resulted in orders for metro coaches in Gujarat.

Accelerate Your Business Strategy: Unlock Key Insights with Our Report Checkout!

Key Segmentations

By Wheel Type:



Monoblock Wheels

Resilient Wheels

Rubber Tired Wheels

Steel Tired Wheels Other Special Wheels



By Axle Type:



Hollow Axles Solid Axles

By Train Type:



Very High Speed Trains

Mainline Trains

Metro Trains

Freight Trains Special Vehicles



By Sales Channel:



OEM Aftermarket

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East and Africa



Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Automotive

The global Locomotive Lighting Batteries market is expected to witness a market value of USD 4.23 Billion in 2023.

The global railway horn market is valued at USD 47.5 million by 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30%.

The global Railway Traction Inverter market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 3,843.4 Million in 2022.

The global train battery market is projected to have an average-paced CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The train seat market is predicted to increase in value from USD 2.1 billion in 2023 to USD 3.4 billion in 2033.

The locomotive pantographs market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Automotive Fuel Gauge Sending unit market demand for Automotive Fuel Gauge Sending units grew by 3.1% in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 3,242.2 million in 2023.

The global automotive turbocharger market size , as reported by Future Market Insights (FMI), reached USD 12.5 billion in 2018.

The global automotive active safety system market size is anticipated to reach USD 45.69 billion by 2034.

The automotive wheel bearing aftermarket is projected to be valued at USD 1,446.20 million in 2023. The market research report anticipates a growth of USD 2,147.80 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube