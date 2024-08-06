King Insurance Partners Announces Acquisition Of Lincoln Insurance Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners, a premier provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, is pleased to announce the of Lincoln Insurance Group, an esteemed independent insurance agency based in McDonough, Georgia. This strategic acquisition aligns with King Insurance Partners' mission to broaden its service offerings and uphold its commitment to excellence.

Lincoln Insurance Group, with over 70 years of experience, has specialized in providing auto, home, life, and business insurance. Known for its independent approach, Lincoln Insurance Group partners with multiple carriers to offer tailored and affordable insurance solutions. The agency's dedication to exceptional customer service and personalized experience has made it a trusted name in the McDonough community and beyond.

"We are delighted to welcome Lincoln Insurance Group into the King Insurance Partners family," said Malcolm King, CEO of King Insurance Partners. "Their extensive experience and customer-centric approach are in perfect harmony with our values. We believe this partnership will significantly enhance our ability to provide comprehensive insurance solutions to a broader clientele."

Pete Gilbertson, President of King, echoed the sentiment: "We are very pleased to bring the team at Lincoln onboard. They are an excellent addition to our team, and I'm confident their expertise and dedication to customer service will greatly benefit our organization.

The acquisition of Lincoln Insurance Group not only adds to King Insurance Partners' reach in Georgia but expands their team with a group renowned for their superior product knowledge and commitment to personalized service, which aligns seamlessly with King's core values.

"Becoming part of King Insurance Partners opens up a wealth of new possibilities for us and our clients," said Timothy Thompson, principal of Lincoln Insurance Group. "Joining forces with King not only strengthens our service offerings but also allows us to introduce new, innovative solutions to our clients. We can't wait to see what this new chapter brings."

King Insurance Partners is a leader in the insurance industry, offering a wide range of insurance products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Known for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to customer satisfaction, King Insurance Partners continues to be a top choice for clients seeking reliable and comprehensive insurance solutions. Learn more at .

