Globalvetlink And Cityvet Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Veterinary Compliance And Pet Health

CityVet, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates over 40 veterinary centers, offering comprehensive care for pets, including preventive care, diagnostics, surgical services, and more. With a commitment to exceptional client service and a focus on pet well-being, CityVet is a trusted name in veterinary care.

Through this partnership, CityVet will integrate GVL's cutting-edge compliance solutions, including the GVL Compliance Assistant and SmartCert Technology , into the workflow of their veterinary centers. These tools are designed to simplify and automate the creation, management, and sharing of critical veterinary documents, ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations.

"We are thrilled to partner with GlobalVetLink and leverage their innovative compliance solutions," said Dr. Dennis Horter, Chief Operating Officer of CityVet. "This partnership aligns with our mission to provide the best possible care for pets and support our veterinary professionals with the tools they need to succeed."

CityVet's integration of GVL's platform will provide numerous benefits, including:



Efficient Document Management : Simplified creation and storage of veterinary health documents, reducing administrative burdens.

Regulatory Compliance : Ensuring all documents meet the latest regulatory standards, minimizing the risk of non-compliance. Enhanced Client Communication : Easy sharing of health certificates and other important documents with pet owners and regulatory authorities.

"We are excited to partner with CityVet, a company that shares our commitment to enhancing the standards of veterinary care," said Aaron Avery, CRO of GlobalVetLink. "Our technology will empower CityVet's team to streamline their compliance processes, allowing them to focus more on delivering high-quality care to their patients."

This partnership marks an exciting enhancement in veterinary care, combining CityVet's clinical excellence with GVL's technological innovation. Together, they aim to set new standards in veterinary compliance and pet health.

About GlobalVetLink

GlobalVetLink (GVL) is the leader in compliance management solutions for the veterinary industry. Founded in 2001, GVL provides an intuitive platform for creating, tracking, and managing animal health and movement documents. GVL's innovative solutions simplify compliance, enhance productivity, and support the health and safety of animals. For more information, visit .

About CityVet

CityVet is a leading network of over 40 veterinary-owned practices with headquarters in Dallas, TX. Founded in 1999 by Dr. Chip Cannon with the mission to create client-centered, quality pet care. CityVet is rapidly growing, with clinics in Texas, Colorado, Virginia, Georgia, and Oklahoma that provide vet care, boarding, grooming, and healthy pet foods. For more information, please visit .

