Dave's Hot Chicken expands in Riyadh with first drive-thru branch in the region

(MENAFN- teamlewis) Saudi Arabia, Riyadh— 6 August 2024: Dave's Hot Chicken, the LA famous street food sensation known for its Nashville-style hot chicken, has expanded its presence in Riyadh with the launch of its second location on Othman Bin Affan Street. This marks a significant milestone as the new branch, which celebrated its grand opening yesterday is the first drive-thru branch for Dave's Hot Chicken in the region. The opening follows the major success of the initial location in Tahliah St. (Al Olaya), which quickly became a popular destination for food enthusiasts, garnering rave reviews and a loyal customer base.



Dave’s Hot Chicken’s new branch aims to bring its signature flavours and unique dining experience to a wider segment of the local community. The fast-casual dining restaurant will offer a variety of menu items, including bites, loaded shakes, and Dave’s slushers. Fans can also experience the seven distinct spice levels that have made Dave’s Hot Chicken a favorite among spice enthusiasts.



Walid Hajj, CEO of Lavoya Group, said: “The opening of Dave’s Hot Chicken’s new branch, which is the first drive-thru branch in the region, is a major step in our strategic plan to expand our footprint in the Kingdom. We look forward to bringing our renowned chicken to even more fans and enhancing the vibrant culinary landscape of the GCC.



The launch is a prominent step in enhancing the Saudi restaurant experience. It also aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasizes economic diversification and improved quality of life. By introducing a drive-thru service, Dave's Hot Chicken enhances convenience for consumers, catering to the growing demand for fast-casual dining that offers quality food on the go.



The new branch features a vibrant design, featuring eye-catching graffiti that creates a unique and lively atmosphere. The spacious store includes both indoor and outdoor seating options, with tables that accommodate groups of all sizes. Additionally, the inviting interior is designed to enhance the dining experience, making it a perfect spot for casual meals and gatherings.



Building on this success, Dave's Hot Chicken is set to open its second drive-thru branch on Anas Bin Malik Street in Riyadh later this year.







