(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The emergence of automated, high-throughput nucleotide synthesis platforms and CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technologies is significantly speeding up both research and commercial applications. These advancements are fostering innovation and broadening the market's potential, making it easier and faster to develop new products and therapies. Pune, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nucleotide Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider, The Nucleotide Market Size was valued at USD 0.83 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.61 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.01% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Increased application of nucleotide in nutraceutical products due to unhealthy diets or stress and more use would make the human immune system function well, which is anticipated industry growth. Additionally, expanding pressure from different well-being and security associations concerning human health and well-being is relied upon to encourage product demand over the projected time frame. Apart from the increase in demand for nucleotides in the pharmaceutical industry, there is also a growing trend to consume adequate dietary sources of nucleotides by consumers across food and animal feed industries. Food and animal feed is added to nucleotides to strengthen immunity and growth-development as a flavor enhancer. Animal protein production is projected to increase at an even faster rate; meat will roughly double, dairy triple and the global fish catch almost treble in size (UN Food & Agricultural Organization [FAO]) making projections for a 60% growth of food by better management on our way towards 2050.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 0.83 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 1.61 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.01% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers .The Continuous Advancements in Genomic Research and Personalized Medicine Are a Significant Driver for The Nucleotide Market.

.The Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders and Chronic Diseases Drives the Demand for Nucleotides Used in Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

Segmentation Dynamics

The molecular laboratory's prominent method of technology includes TaqMan allelic discrimination, gene and microarrays, and SNP by pyrosequencing, etc. TaqMan allelic discrimination segment has the highest market share of 36% in 2023, which was followed by SNP by pyrosequencing. The TaqMan allelic is likely to grow at a significant rate over the near future primarily on the back of increasing demand from diagnostic research institutes.

Further, demand for TaqMan allelic discrimination technology in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing number of chronic diseases. The SNP by pyrosequencing technology is anticipated to experience steady growth during the projection period as it finds extensive application in leading sectors and numerous advantages such as true sequence information easy reading, and sharing.

Nucleotide Market Key Segmentation:

By Product



Deoxy Nucleotides

Dideoxy nucleotides

Nucleotides for RNA Synthesis (rNTP) Others

By Technology



TaqMan Allelic Discrimination

Gene Chips & Microarrays

SNP By Pyrosequencing Other

By Application



Pharmaceuticals

Diagnostics Research

Food & Beverage Additive

Animal Feed Additive Others

Regional Insights

Nucleotides Market in North America was the largest, in 2023 it accounted for over 40% of global revenue share. With an increasing focus from regional consumers towards nutritional food products, the region is expected to lead in terms of consumption through the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing practice of self-medication along with increasing health safety awareness is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

Following North America, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share of 25% on the global market in 2023 because chemicals have been highly utilized by the regional pharmaceutical sector for the last few years. Increasing application scope in nutraceutical products which aids in enhancing the immune system of animals and humans, is expected to drive nucleotide demand.

Regional Coverage:

. North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe])

. Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

. Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East])

. Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa]

. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Recent Developments



In January 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced it had finalized its acquisition of The Bonding Site Group ('The Binding Site') from an investor group led by European private equity firm Nordic Capital. In March 2020, ADM unveiled NutriNucleus, a new line of nucleotide-based ingredients. It is infused into infant formula, sports nutrition, and other food beverage applications to enhance taste and nutritional features.

Key Takeaways





TaqMan Allelic Discrimination contributed the highest market share of 36% in 2023 and growing with a high CAGR Supported by increasing demand from diagnostic research institutes.

Increased health safety awareness, focus on nutritional food products and self-medication are some factors leading to the growth in the North America region. Rising consumption of nucleotides in nutraceuticals due to poor dietary habits and hectic lifestyles is expected to fuel industry growth. Use of nucleotides to reinforce the human immune system.

