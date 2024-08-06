(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New publication explores AI's ongoing influence, potential and transformative impact on the industry, as well as the need for ethical, sustainable, human-led practices

AUCKLAND,

New Zealand, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotools, a global leader in research analysis and reporting solutions, has released a new paper in its Space to Think series, "The State of AI in Market Research ." The new publication explores conversations taking place surrounding AI in the market research industry, drawing on expert viewpoints from the company's podcast, Now That's Significant , and other sources.

Infotools Releases New“Space to Think” Paper on The State of AI in Market Research

"Joining the AI conversation and monitoring its application is crucial for market researchers," said Horst Feldhaeuser, Group Services Director of Infotools. "AI can enhance our capabilities, but we must balance this with the need for human oversight, creativity, and critical thinking. It's vital for market researchers to understand and leverage AI while understanding its challenges and possible pitfalls. This paper provides valuable insights and strategies to navigate these complexities."

The State of AI in Market Research touches on the history and evolution of AI; the overall environmental impact of AI; the opportunities and challenges it creates in the insights sector industry; and the critical balance between AI and human intelligence in market research. It underscores the importance of human involvement in AI-driven processes to ensure ethical standards and data integrity.

The paper provides:



A brief history of AI and its current applications, both within and outside the market research industry, and the need for continuous learning and adaptation.

An overview of how AI is creating efficiencies by automating labor-intensive tasks, enhancing data analysis, and providing real-time insights.

Perspectives that illustrate the acute need for human oversight, creativity, empathy and critical thinking.

A look into the challenges surrounding AI adoption, such as data quality, bias, privacy, and transparency, as well as its significant impact on the environment and sustainability goals. Practical advice on evaluating AI solutions, adhering to industry standards, and viewpoints surrounding maintaining transparency and ethical standards in AI-driven research.

The new paper brings together recent expert conversations on AI that encourage market researchers to embrace AI thoughtfully and strategically, enhancing their ability to deliver deep, actionable insights while upholding ethical standards and sustainability. Download here:

About Infotools

Established in 1990, and with a presence in the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Infotools was founded on the belief that curious minds shape the future. Through its powerful investigation and reporting platform Harmoni, the company gives organizations the ability to ingest complex market research and consumer data; produce meaningful insights through iterative analysis; represent significant findings with beautiful visualizations; and influence key stakeholders with compelling dashboards. Infotools works with some of the world's best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Shell, Orange, Samsung, and Mondelēz. Visit infotools , check out the podcast at infotools/now-thats-significant-podcast , or follow them on X via @infotools.

Media contact: Marie Melsheimer, [email protected] , +1-541-815-3951

