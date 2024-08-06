2 Luxurious Beachfront Resorts In The Cayman Islands And Dominican Republic To Be Auctioned

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Strategically located with huge development potential, Black Urchin operates as a luxury boutique resort, and is ideal for weddings. Situated on 2.2 acres of prime beachfront property, existing structures include a 9,000sf, 7-bed/8.5-bath residence, a 6,000sf, 6-bed/6.5-bath residence, a 10,000sf, 4-plex with each unit offering 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, plus a dock with gazebo and a reception building. Black Urchin is a turn-key business that can be split and sold, used as a large family estate, or developed further. Current zoning allows for 90 units. Black Urchin is listed at $42 million with Ian Hurdle & Stefan Cohen of The Agency, and has a minimum bid of $25 million at the auction. The deadline to bid on Black Urchin is August 21st at 5 p.m. For more information, visit G3auctions/black-urchin or call 1-678-333-3000.Located on the Dominican Republic's exclusive North Coast, Balaji Palace consists of a 15 bedroom, 5 story main building plus separate cliff-side, oceanfront villas. Guests have access to a private beach, and the Indian palace offers a helipad, full service spa, guest house, secure underground parking, meditation area, and outstanding views. The Playa Grande Golf Resort is nearby, and Balaji Palace is perfect for weddings and corporate events. Auburn Lucas of Christie's International Real Estate Dominican Republic has the listing at $43 million. However, the auction allows potential buyers to come name their price. The deadline to bid on Balaji Palace is August 19th at 5 p.m. For more information, visit G3auctions/balaji-palace or call 1-678-333-3000.Black Urchin and Balaji Palace are part of G3 Auctions' $460 million Tropical Getaway Summer Auction Event, featuring 14 of the finest properties in the Caribbean and a superyacht. Visit G3auctions to view the entire offering.

