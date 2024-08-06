Arcbest Joins The Triumphpay Network To Enhance Carrier Payments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ArcBest joins as one of the largest freight brokers on the TriumphPay Network

DALLAS, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriumphPay announced today the addition of ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company offering one of the largest freight brokerages in North America, to TriumphPay as a full audit and payments participant.



ArcBest, a leader in the and logistics industry, joins the network as part of its strategy to better serve carriers, improve operational efficiency and enhance payment security. This customer alliance builds on the momentum of TriumphPay's expansion and growth as a technological and innovative services hub for the freight industry.

“Our carrier network is essential in delivering top-tier service to our customers, and we value the collaborative relationships we have with them. Carriers depend on us to pay them quickly and efficiently, and TriumphPay's payment system enables us to meet these expectations,” said Steven Leonard, chief commercial officer and president of asset-light logistics at ArcBest.“Providing enhanced visibility into payment status and a faster, more secure payment process strengthens our position as a preferred partner for carriers in our network.”

TriumphPay is the premier transportation payments network in North America, a secure network for presentment, audit and payment of transportation invoices. By joining TriumphPay, ArcBest is helping to create a more robust and efficient payments network for the entire transportation industry.

“We're thrilled to announce ArcBest joining and building scale on our network,” said Aaron P. Graft, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN).“ArcBest has a long history of championing innovation and technology to deliver powerful supply chain solutions. Welcoming such an impressive integrated logistics company to the TriumphPay Network will have a transformative impact for their customers and keep the supply chain moving.”

ArcBest joins leading, notable U.S. freight brokers on the TriumphPay Network. For more information, visit and .

About TriumphPay

TriumphPay is the premier payments network for freight brokers, factors, shippers and carriers in the North American trucking industry, offering a structured, secure data exchange. The TriumphPay network and integrated technology solutions remove friction and reduce fraud in the presentment, audit and payment of approximately $48.9 billion in unique brokered freight transactions.

TriumphPay is a division of TBK Bank, SSB, Member FDIC, and a member of the Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) portfolio of brands. For more information, visit us at triumphpay.com .

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with 15,000 employees across 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, using its technology, expertise and scale to connect shippers with the solutions they need - from ground, air and ocean transportation to fully managed supply chains. ArcBest has a long history of innovation that is enriched by deep customer relationships. With a commitment to helping customers navigate supply chain challenges now and in the future, the company is developing ground-breaking technology like Vaux TM, one of the TIME Best Inventions of 2023. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial's expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see“Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.

