Kangana Ranaut Calls For Stopping Foreign Forces From Taking Root In India

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Aug 6 (IANS) Airing her views on the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said on Tuesday that there is a pressing need to thwart foreign forces from taking root in India.

The actor-turned-politician said that international powers have surrounded the country from all sides and it is time that we stand up to this challenge and not let them run their hidden and wicked agenda.

"International powers have surrounded us. Bangladesh incident is yet another testimony of the foreign plot. Bangladesh has been our friend for long but the power shift has changed everything. This is a matter of great concern for all of us,” Ranaut told mediapersons.

The first-time Parliamentarian also lauded the rich Sanatani tradition of the country and said that disturbing trends across the world, mostly in Islamic Republics, only underline the need for strengthening the roots of Sanatan Dharma.

Kangana said, "We should learn from what is happening in Bangladesh and follow 'Sanatan Dharma' and spread it to avoid a similar situation in India."

The BJP MP from Himachal's Mandi said this while inspecting the flood-hit areas in the state on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke about it for the first time after Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister and expressed India's deep concern over the attacks on minorities, their businesses, and temples at“multiple locations” in the neighbouring country.

“Maintaining that the situation in Bangladesh is“still evolving” with the country's Army chief speaking on Monday about assuming responsiblity and constituting an interim government. Jaishankar said the Indian government is in“close and continuous touch” with the Indian community in Bangladesh through its diplomatic missions in the neighbouring country.”