Polyfuze Innovates Polymer Fusion Label Technology For Tracking Reusable Assets

What nobody is talking about for Reusables Track and Traceability.

Championing Sustainable Track and Traceability For Reusable Plastic Assets Using Polymer Fusion Label Technology

- Marty MaresCLARKDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Polyfuze Graphics® Corporation, sister company of Mold In Graphic Systems® with original polymer fusion labeling for rotomolders since 1983, has developed this technology to be usable by injection molders, which directly has affects on those in production of reusable plastic assets.Polymer Fusion Labeling is designed specifically for decorating polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) and is totally different from traditional labeling methods because it is comprised of pigmented plastic, instead of traditional inks. As the name Polyfuze implies, Polymer Fusion Labeling literally fuses into polyolefin material on a subsurface level with the application of heat to undergo cohesion, unlike stickers or other labeling methods that use adhesion by using glue.Polymer Fusion Labeling allows durable and reusable assets to be more profitable while reaching their full life cycle, increasing asset retention, unlike adhesive-based labels that can degrade, being more vulnerable to asset loss, theft, scrap and closed-loops not reaching full reusability.“We are excited for the release of this technology, because it solves problems that many companies are having in the reusable packaging industry and in the supply chain sector,” said Marty Mares / Polyfuze VP of Branding and Commercial Development.Polymer Fusion Labeling is currently used by TriEnda, Rehrig Pacific, Monoflo, Tosca, Chep, Dolav, Saeplast, Pact Group and more.Facts:.Polymer Fusion Labeling is essential for branding and warning labels but is also a very functional option for Track & Trace labeling..Polymer Fusion Labeling more closely resembles plastic welding than any traditional labeling method, however it can be applied using standard hot stamping equipment..Polymer Fusion Labeling is a very repeatable / reliable process . As a result, it has a much lower scrap rate compared to traditional labeling methods..Polymer Fusion Labeling eliminates the need for pre-treating plastic surfaces that is associated with many traditional labeling methods..Polymer Fusion Labeling is polymer based, so it is 100% recyclable..Polymer Fusion Labels are guaranteed to remain in place for the life of the product.About The Company: Polyfuze GraphicsTM Corporation is a sister company of Mold In Graphic Systems®, a respected global company that has been permanently branding the rotational mold industry for over 30 years. Now delivering Polymer Fusion Label technology to the injection molding industry.polyfuze/track-trace-profits

