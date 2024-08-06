China takes legal action on 1,597 for environmental pollution in first half

(MENAFN) From January to June this year, Chinese procuratorial agencies have taken significant action against environmental pollution, prosecuting 1,597 individuals across 668 cases related to environmental crimes. The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) released a statement on Monday outlining these efforts, emphasizing that their approach is guided by a people-centered philosophy and marked by a stringent stance on environmental offenses.



The SPP highlighted that their focus extends beyond mere prosecution to include restoration and remediation efforts in environmental cases. This approach is intended to enhance the overall environmental governance system and improve the quality of the ecological environment. By addressing pollution comprehensively, including both punitive and restorative measures, the procuratorial agencies aim to strengthen environmental protection mechanisms and ensure more effective enforcement.



Despite these efforts, the SPP acknowledged several persistent challenges in the sector. Key issues include illegal pollutant discharge in traditional high-pollution industries, cross-regional illegal hazardous waste disposal, and the falsification of automatic monitoring readings. Additionally, the SPP noted that some third-party service agencies are involved in concealing environmental violations, complicating enforcement and oversight efforts.



In light of these challenges, the SPP reiterated its commitment to holding accountable those responsible for pollution-related crimes. It called on enterprises and individuals to adopt greener practices and actively participate in environmental protection by reporting and addressing pollution violations promptly. The statement underscores the collective responsibility in safeguarding the environment and the need for continuous vigilance and proactive measures to combat environmental degradation.

MENAFN06082024000045015839ID1108521429