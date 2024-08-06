Iran says assassination of Ismail Haniyeh part of Israel’s genocide on Palestine

(MENAFN) Iranian Acting Foreign Ali Baqeri Kani has condemned the recent assassination of Ismail Haniyeh by Israel, labeling it as part of a larger "genocide project" against the Palestinian people. In remarks made during a meeting with ambassadors and heads of foreign missions at the of Foreign Affairs in Tehran on Monday, Baqeri Kani described the attack as a act by the "Zionist regime," which occurred early in the morning on July 31, resulting in the death of Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's bureau, and his bodyguard.



Baqeri Kani used the meeting to emphasize the importance of addressing and combating such acts of violence. He criticized any indifference or appeasement towards these atrocities, arguing that such attitudes contribute to the perpetuation of evil. According to Baqeri Kani, the ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories, which he claims has lasted for eight decades, represents a continuous assault on the Palestinian people, including the killing of innocents, the abuse of women and children, and the repression of intellectuals.



The acting foreign minister specifically condemned the recent violence in Gaza, attributing it to a systematic and deliberate campaign of genocide against the Palestinians. He pointed out that the assassination of Haniyeh is part of this broader genocidal agenda. Baqeri Kani noted that over nine months have passed since Israel's war on Gaza, which began following a retaliatory operation by Palestinian resistance groups. The conflict has resulted in substantial casualties, with at least 39,600 Gazans killed, including many women, children, and adolescents, and 91,469 Palestinians injured.



In addition, Baqeri Kani criticized the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for its inaction regarding the crimes committed by the "Zionist regime," attributing the UNSC's failure to address these issues as a contributing factor to regional instability.

MENAFN06082024000045015839ID1108521379