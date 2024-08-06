Bangladesh Unrest: 'Even Muslims Not...' Kangana Seizes Sheikh Hasina's Visit To Reiterate Support For 'Hindu Rashtra'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hours after Hasina resigned as Prime of Bangladesh and arrived near Delhi on a military aircraft, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut commented on the situation, targeting opposition parties questioning the concept of a“Hindu Rashtra."

The BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi posted on X (formerly Twitter),“Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya?”

“Well it is evident why!!! No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunate whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya,” she added.

On Monday, Hasina fled the country in a military aircraft amid massive protests, with the army stepping in to fill the power vacuum. Diplomatic sources said she landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad near New Delhi as part of her plan to leave for London.

It is learnt that Hasina has been moved to a safe location, and it is unlikely that she will leave India on Monday night. The sources said Hasina planned to leave for London. However, certain issues have come up, which has caused some uncertainty in her original plan.

Hasina, 76, is the daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The dramatic developments in Bangladesh mark the end of Hasina's 15-year power run.

Over 100 people have been killed in the violence across Bangladesh as chaos reigned supreme hours after Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country on Monday, amid signs of a return to normalcy.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation. It is unclear if Sheikh Hasina will stay in Delhi or move to another location later.