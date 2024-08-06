Indonesia GDP growth slows slightly in second quarter amid economic challenges

(MENAFN) Indonesia's experienced a growth of 5.05 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of this year, a slight decrease from the 5.11 percent expansion observed in the previous quarter. According to data from the country's statistics office, this growth was largely fueled by strong household consumption and investment, which managed to counterbalance the slowing pace of government expenditure. This performance was in line with the forecasts of economists, who had anticipated a 5 percent annual growth rate for the April to June period.



The Indonesian economic environment has faced considerable challenges this year, with declining commodity prices and rising interest rates putting pressure on economic expansion. On a quarterly basis, the GDP grew by 3.79 percent, while the growth rate for the first half of the year was recorded at 5.08 percent. Household spending showed notable resilience, increasing by 4.93 percent compared to the same period last year. Despite these positive contributions, the overall economic growth has been affected by both external and domestic factors.



These mixed results reflect a complex economic landscape for Indonesia, where favorable trends in household consumption and investment are being offset by broader economic pressures. The slight slowdown in GDP growth suggests that while the economy remains robust, it is navigating through a period of reduced momentum and increased uncertainty.



