Record-Breaking Sales: IL Cazar's Safia Ras El-Hekma Hits EGP 9.8Bn In Three Days

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) IL Cazar has announced achieving EGP 9.8bn in sales and reservations for its new coastal project, Safia Ras El-Hekma, within just three days of its launch. This remarkable achievement underscores the strong trust clients have in IL Cazar and its premium offerings.

The Safia project, located in the North Coast's Ras El-Hekma, has quickly become one of the most sought-after coastal areas, attracting significant interest from both Egyptians and foreigners.

Strategically situated at kilometre 186, Safia spans 180 feddan with total investments valued at EGP 30bn. IL Cazar plans to begin delivering the project in 2029.

Nader Khozam, Chairperson and CEO of IL Cazar, stated that Safia is part of an integrated plan to offer a coastal project that competes with global developments in Ras El-Hekma. This success highlights Egypt's ability to compete on a global scale, with expectations of attracting 8 to 10 million tourists annually and establishing Ras El-Hekma as a new Egyptian touristic city.

Fady Nasif, Deputy Chairperson of IL Cazar, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering a top-tier coastal project in a highly competitive area. The project is designed with only 15% of the total area built up, dedicating the remaining space to lush landscapes, swimmable lagoons, and commercial and entertainment districts to meet the needs of all family members.

The designs for Safia were created by Arch Raef Fahmi, known for his extensive experience in designing large and distinguished projects.

IL Cazar boasts a diverse portfolio of projects, including Creek Town & Creek District on the Suez Road, GO Heliopolis on Al-Nozha Street, The Crest in the 6th Settlement, AIAN on the Mushir axis Road, and The Vill in the 1st Settlement. The company continues to expand its ambitious and innovative projects across key areas of the country.