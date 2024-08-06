United States Food Allergen Testing Market Forecast Report 2024: A $422.67 Million Industry By 2032 With PCR And ELISA Technologies Leading The Way

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Food Allergen Testing market Forecast Report By Food Testing, Technology, States and company analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Food Allergen Testing Market will reach US$ 422.67 Million by 2032, up from US$ 229.90 Million in 2023, with a CAGR of 7.00% between 2024 and 2032
The growing prevalence of food allergies, strict laws requiring allergen testing in food products, improvements in technology for testing for allergens, and consumer demand for allergen-free food products are the main factors driving the growth of the US food allergen testing market. All of these forces work together to drive testing methodology innovation and market expansion.
In order to detect and measure the amount of allergenic compounds present in food products, food allergy testing is an essential procedure in the food industry. Allergens that cause severe allergy reactions in sensitive people include shellfish, dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, and gluten. Food makers in United States food allergen testing market use a variety of testing techniques, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and mass spectrometry to guarantee consumer safety and adhere to regulations.
By precisely labeling items and preventing cross-contamination during production, these strategies assist companies in detecting and measuring allergen concentrations. In order to protect allergy sufferers and comply with legal requirements, thorough allergen testing is necessary, which also helps to create a more secure and transparent food supply chain.
Driving Forces for Kids Food and Beverage in the United States
Rise in prevalence of food allergies
The US food allergen testing market is expanding as a result of the rising prevalence of food allergies. Both children and adults are affected by food allergies, which have become significantly more common over the past few decades. Customers, medical professionals, and government agencies are now more conscious than ever of the need of correctly recognizing and controlling food allergies thanks to this development.
For instance, CDC (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) estimate that 8% of children and 6% of adults in the US suffer from food allergies, making them a growing public health and food safety concern. Furthermore, Eight foods or food groups - such as milk and dairy, eggs, fish, peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, wheat, and soy - account for 90% of food allergy reactions, according to data released by ACAAI (American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology) in 2023.
Reliable allergy testing in food products is vital since food allergies can cause mild to severe reactions, including anaphylaxis. Strong testing techniques that can identify allergies to foods including peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, wheat, fish, and shellfish are therefore in more demand. In order to guarantee consumer safety and adherence to labeling regulations, food manufacturers are further required by strict regulatory requirements to establish allergen testing methodologies.
Advancements in Testing Technologies
The US Food Allergen Testing Market is expected to develop significantly because to advancements in testing technologies like PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), and chromatography techniques like LC-MS (Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry). In order to guarantee food safety and regulatory compliance, these technologies provide improved sensitivity, specificity, and speed in detecting allergens, even in trace concentrations.
Food producers can better meet strict labeling regulations and meet consumer demand for allergen-free products by having the ability to reliably detect allergens. By meeting the changing needs of stakeholders in the food industry and consumers worried about food allergies, ongoing innovation in testing methodology not only improves the accuracy of allergy testing but also propels market expansion.
Stringent Regulations for food allergen testing support market growth
Strict enforcement of the law by government organizations such as the US Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration has greatly fueled the expansion of the US food allergen testing sector. By putting strict allergen testing procedures in place and appropriately labeling allergens, food makers are required by these standards to protect consumer safety. Companies are compelled to invest in cutting-edge allergen testing technologies and procedures since non-compliance can result in harsh penalties and reputational harm.
The strict regulatory framework encourages innovation in allergy testing and the creation of more dependable and effective testing methods. Additionally, by bolstering consumer confidence in food items, this regulatory framework increases demand for allergen testing supplies and services. Strong regulatory standards are essential to influencing the growth and development of the US food allergen testing market as consumer and policymaker awareness of food allergies rises.
Florida Food Allergen Testing Market
Consumers' growing knowledge of food allergies has increased demand for trustworthy allergen testing goods and services. Food manufacturers must adhere to strict local and federal rules requiring them to conduct thorough testing procedures in order to guarantee consumer safety and proper labeling of allergens.
By providing more sensitivity and specificity in identifying allergens, technological developments in testing procedures, such as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) and ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), further support the market's growth. Strong allergen testing procedures are also required by the state's varied culinary scene and tourism sector in order to accommodate a broad range of dietary requirements and preferences. The market for food allergen testing in Florida has grown and changed as a result of all these variables together.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 200
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2032
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $229.9 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
| $422.67 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.0%
| Regions Covered
| United States
United States Food Allergen Testing Company News
March 2024 - ALS increased and fortified its foothold in the life sciences in Europe and the USA in a deliberate manner. York Analytical Laboratories (York) in the Northeastern United States and Wessling Holding GmbH & Co. in Western Europe were bought by ALS. March 2024 - The SENSIStrip Gluten PowerLine Lateral Flow Device, the first of the new allergy PowerLine tests, was introduced by Gold Standard Diagnostics. The product consists of a sensitive monoclonal antibody-based detection technology that can identify gluten residues in swabs, rinse water, and food matrices.
Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis
Eurofins Scientific SE SGS S.A. Bureau Veritas Intertek Group plc Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH Microbac Laboratories Inc (U.S.) Merieux NutriSciences Crystal Chem Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc Novartis International AG Merck & Co., Inc. Abbott Laboratories Johnson & Johnson Baxter International Inc.
Technology - Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:
Biosensors-based Immunoassay-based/ELISA PCR Other Technologies
Food Testing - Market breakup in 6 viewpoints:
Dairy Products Bakery and Confectionery Meat and Seafood Baby Food and Infant Formula Beverages Other Processed Foods
States - Market breakup in 29 viewpoints:
California Texas New York Florida Illinois Pennsylvania Ohio Georgia New Jersey Washington North Carolina Massachusetts Virginia Michigan Maryland Colorado Tennessee Indiana Arizona Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Connecticut South Carolina Oregon Louisiana Alabama Kentucky Rest of United States
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
U.S. Food Allergen Testing Market
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN06082024004107003653ID1108521075
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.