'Disgusting': Bangladesh Protesters Loot Sheikh Hasina's Home, Parade Stolen Innerwear And Blouses; See PICS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Violence erupted in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka on Monday (August 5) as thousands of stormed and vandalised Hasina's official residence. The unrest followed weeks of demonstrations against a controversial job quota system and dissatisfaction with Hasina's 15-year rule. Protesters ransacked Ganabhaban, Hasina's official residence, and other properties linked to her party and family.

The scene was chaotic, with images circulating on social showing people parading personal belongings such as sarees, bras and even a purple blouse. Social media users widely condemned the looting and display of personal items.

Throughout the day, the violence continued as crowds set fires, removed furniture, and even pulled raw fish from the refrigerators in the residence. The mob left with a range of items including cattle, television sets, gym equipment, and a blue Dior suitcase.

On Monday, Sheikh Hasina resigned from the Prime Minister position amidst mounting pressure and violent protests. She fled Dhaka and landed at the Hindon Air Base near Delhi, India. Hasina and her sister were moved out of Ganabhaban in a military helicopter.

Following Hasina's resignation, Bangladesh's military assumed control of the country. The veteran politician, who had been in power since 2009, faced allegations of election rigging in January. The situation escalated over the past month with widespread protests demanding her resignation.

