KYIV, UKRAINE, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are pleased to announce the release of a new product from Enamine – Compound Tuning Kits that help you adjust properties of the developed molecules. Today, we introduce Basicity-Tuning Kits of amines as the most common building blocks of drugs playing a significant role in numerous biological systems.

Basicity of compounds influences many characteristics, including solubility, bioavailability, activity, and toxicity. This is precisely the reason why tuning basicity is sometimes necessary at the lead generation and optimization stages.

Enamine Basicity-Tuning Kits have been designed around popular amines comprising compounds that cover a wide pKa range. We offer collections of various amines with pKa values from 2.5 to 12. Our highly qualified chemists have developed these Basicity-Tuning Kits to present an even distribution of pKa so our customers can find amines with almost any pKa value to address specific challenges of their optimization process.

Kostiantyn Melnykov from Enamine commented: Without a doubt, pKa is a crucial parameter to the overall properties of a molecule and significantly affects its biopharmaceutical properties. Tuning pKa allows the researcher to tune ADME profiling. Once identified, the corresponding pKa-tuned amine and its analogs can be supplied fast. That is why this collection of Enamine Basicity-Tuning Kits will undoubtedly help accelerate efforts in optimizing a lead molecule.

