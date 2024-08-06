Gucci Unveils A New Portrait Featuring Jannik Sinner In GUCCI Eyewear
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Gucci continues to celebrate the legacy of a Sport deeply woven into its heritage, effortlessly merging luxury with leisure as classic eyewear is reimagined with a contemporary edge.
Embracing this timeless yet refreshingly modern vision, No. 1 tennis player in the ATP rankings and Global Brand Ambassador Jannik Sinner is photographed wearing a pair of acetate frames that embody the House's core identity.
The sunglasses feature an enveloping squared shape, adorned with rivets and the distinctive Gucci lettering logo, making a bold statement that resonates with Sinner's journey with the House. This portrait encapsulates shared values of elegance and lifestyle, underscoring the spirit of Gucci.
