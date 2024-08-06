Al Jazeera Institute Graduates 13 Trainees In Dubbing And Voiceover Course In Istanbul

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Aljazeera Institute graduated 13 male and female trainees in dubbing and voiceover course which held in Istanbul in cooperation with Joud Media Center.

This course was led by Amna Omar who is considered one of the best experts in the field of vocal performance. In this course, Amna was keen to provide an integrated training experience covering most important arts of dubbing and voiceover.

In this context, Amna said“participants were able to practically apply stages of dubbing process with a high level of skills, and were able to practice voiceover methods professionally in addition to learning modern techniques used in sound studios.

Trainees in this course came from different Arab countries including State of Qatar, Palestine, Tunisia, Kingdom of Morocco, Republic of Iraq, Syrian Arabic Republic and Egyptian Arabic Republic.