Hariyali Teej 2024: From Date, Muhurat Time, Significance To Celebrations- All You Need To Know About Shravana Teej

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hariyali Teej 2024: The vibrant and auspicious Hindu festival of Hariyali Teej is celebrated during the monsoon season and falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. This day commemorates the union of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati.

The festival is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm, especially across North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. However, the celebrations and traditions vary in different regions across India. On this day, married Hindu women fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands.

It is typically observed two days before Nag Panchami. Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya, and this year, as per the Gregorian calendar, it will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7.

The muhurat timings are as follows:

Tritiya Tithi Begins: August 6, 2024 (Tuesday) 07: 52 pm

Tritiya Tithi Ends: August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) 10:05 pm

On this day, Lord Shiva is believed to have accepted Parvati as his consort. As per legend, goddess Parvati spent 107 births in Shiva's penance. Thus, after Devi Parvati's 108th birth, the goddess could finally win over Lord Shiva and came to be known as 'Teej Mata'. Parvati is believed to have married Shiva on her 108th birthday during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Shravan.

Parvati travelled to the Himalayas to symbolise unwavering love and made a Shiva Lingam from the sand. In her past lives, the goddess had renounced worldly ties and lived on dry leaves to win Shiva's love. However, Lord Shiva had remained unaware due to his vow of celibacy.



But after seeing her continued devotion and considering her sincere fasting and rituals, Lord Shiva accepted Parvati as his wife.



Today, women fast and perform rituals to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital happiness, prosperity, and well-being. Traditionally, they wear green clothes and jewellery and swing on beautifully decorated swings hung from trees.