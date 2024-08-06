RTA Launches On & Off Bus Initiative For Residents And Visitors This September

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) “Discover Dubai, One Stop at a Time”

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority. 5th August 2024:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to launch this September the On & Off Bus ( Touristic Bus ). It is a new initiative aimed at attracting both residents and visitors of the emirate to enjoy the city's iconic landmarks and touristic attractions. Dubai, a city constantly reinventing itself, offers a wealth of innovative and enchanting experiences for its residents, visitors, and tourists from every corner of the globe.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency at RTA, highlighted RTA's commitment to bolstering tourism in Dubai, given its vital role in driving the emirate's economic growth and GDP.“The increasing influx of tourists, businesspeople, and investors descending on Dubai from around the globe are drawn by the UAE's safety, security, world-class services and robust infrastructure across all sectors, including public transportation, unique tourist attractions, and the universal respect and appreciation for tourists and visitors,” he commented.

“The Dubai On & Off Bus will also contribute to the integration of the public transport system in Dubai as it connects with other modes of public transport, such as the metro, marine transport, and public buses, especially at Al Ghubaiba station, which is a hub for metro, marine, and public bus services.”

“The On & Off Bus would lift residents and visitors to ' Discover Dubai, One Stope at a Time .' Starting from Dubai Mall, passengers will enjoy visiting eight of Dubai's key attractions and celebrated landmarks, namely: Dubai Frame, Heritage Village, Museum of the Future, Gold Souk, Dubai Mall, La Mer Beach, Jumeirah Mosque, and City Walk . The bus will pass through nine stops across the eight landmarks in addition to Al Ghubaiba Metro, Bus and Marine Transport Station, a model of Dubai's integrated public transport network,” added Bahrozyan.

The CEO of the Public Transport Agency at the RTA explained that the On & Off Bus will depart from Dubai Mall and operate from 10 AM to 10 PM, with a frequency of 60 minutes. The journey through the stated landmarks will take two hours, and the fare will be AED35 per person, valid for an entire day.