Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Nano Nuclear, Iris Energy, Ford, And Dexcom And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE)

On July 19, 2024, Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging that Nano Nuclear“has no revenue, products, or patents for its core technology.” The report specified that, as of July 2024,“the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission [(“NRC”)] does not list [Nano Nuclear] among the companies that have begun pre-application activities for the kind of reactor [Nano Nuclear] is pitching,” and that an NRC spokesperson stated that the Advanced Reactor department is“not aware of this company” and“have not had any pre-application dealings with them.”

On this news, the price of Nano Nuclear shares declined by $3.33 per share, or approximately 17.3%, from $19.30 per share on July 19, 2024 to close at $15.97 on July 22, 2024.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN)

On July 11, 2024, Culper Research published a report alleging that Iris Energy“has always, and will continue to be – a non-player in the HPC space because its facilities were built for BTC mining and are ill-equipped for HPC workloads without billions in additional costs.”

Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)

On July 24, 2024, Ford reported second quarter 2024 financial results, falling short of consensus estimates, stating that quality problems with new vehicles led to a surge in warranty costs.

On this news, Ford's stock price fell $2.51, or 18.4%, to close at $11.16 per share on July 25, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)

On July 25, 2024, after the closure of market trading, DexCom issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The Company reported revenue figures amounting to $1.004 billion. However, the press release conveyed that the Company's performance did not meet its established high standards of execution. Furthermore, DexCom revised its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year of 2024, projecting a revenue range between $4 billion and $4.05 billion. This adjustment was attributed to "certain unique items impacting 2024 seasonality," which have been identified as factors influencing the Company's financial outlook.

Following this news, DexCom stock was trading down 39% during pre-market trading on July 26, 2024.

