Tunisia’S Thirst Crisis: A Watershed Moment In North Africa

As a stark symptom of climate challenges in North Africa, this crisis threatens not just the availability of drinking water but also the nation's social and economic stability.



During the summer of 2024, Tunisia finds itself at the epicenter of a severe crisis, crystallizing social tensions and highlighting the country's vulnerability to climate change.



The chronic water shortage now impacts all facets of Tunisian daily life-from drinking water to agriculture and industry.



This alarming situation is part of a broader pattern of water stress affecting North Africa, where dwindling water resources pose an existential challenge to local populations and economies.







In response, Tunisian citizens are taking to the streets, voicing their dismay and anger through increasingly frequent protests.



Water has become a symbol of a broader struggle for dignity and fundamental rights, exposing deep flaws in resource management and governance.



In July 2024, Tunisia witnessed a significant surge in protest movements, with a 15% increase from the previous month.



Additionally, the country recorded 245 protest actions, nearing the peak of 248 movements seen in May.



The region of Gafsa emerged as the protest epicenter, followed closely by Médenine, Jendouba, Kairouan, and Nabeul.

The Water Crisis: A Major Catalyst for Tension

At the heart of these protests is the scarcity of drinking water, which has become the main concern. This issue accounts for over 20% of the actions.



Hundreds have voiced their discontent through sit-ins and road blockages, protesting against recurrent water cuts.



This crisis has not spared the agricultural sector, particularly in the northwest, where farmers protested the lack of irrigation water, jeopardizing their crops.



In addition, the issue of thirst is not unique to Tunisia . It falls within a wider context of water stress affecting all of North Africa.



Neighboring countries like Algeria, Morocco, and Libya face similar challenges, exacerbated by climate change and sometimes inefficient water resource management.



This critical situation threatens not only access to potable water for the populations but also food security and economic stability in the region.

Persistent social and professional claims

Alongside the water crisis , professional demands have made up a significant portion of the protests, representing 36% of social actions.



Workers have primarily protested over salary issues and working conditions. This is evident from the demonstrations by gardening company employees in Kebili and Tataouine.



Citizens have spearheaded these movements, demanding fundamental rights such as access to potable water, electricity, and healthcare services.



The protests have varied in form, from peaceful marches to sit-ins to more radical actions like road blockages. Workplaces, roads, and media outlets have become the main stages for these demonstrations.

