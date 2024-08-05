Ukraine Working With EU To Receive About EUR 4B In Aid In August - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Denys Shmyhal have discussed the work agenda for August, particularly decisions and agreements that Ukraine expects in relations with partners, primarily in Europe.

The head of state said this in his address , Ukrinform reports.

"We have now received a new inflow from the United States – $3.9 billion has been transferred to the Treasury account. I am grateful to our partners for their support. We are also working with the European Union to obtain about EUR 4 billion in assistance that Ukraine needs in August," Zelensky said.

He added that he and Shmyhal had also discussed some important practical details regarding the use of Russian assets frozen by Ukraine's partners.

"There is a G7 decision on $50 billion for Ukraine from the use of Russian assets, and we are now working with our partners in Europe and America on concrete implementation. We have coordinated our position today on how to approach the actual receipt of funds," Zelensky said.

According to him, this is something that is critical for Ukraine and can strengthen the country in this autumn and winter season.

The Prime Minister also reported on the regional work of government officials.

