Armed Forces: Videos Circulating In Aqaba Are Part Of Exercises Conducted By The Naval Force

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 5 (Petra) -- The videos circulating on social in the Gulf of Aqaba are part of the exercises conducted by the Naval Force and Royal Boats Command in preparation for the Special Operations Equipment and SOFEX 2024.A military official of the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces said the scenario of the naval exercise, which will be implemented in September, includes interception operations and explosions inside the sea within Jordanian territorial waters, warning against misleading news.