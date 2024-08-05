Jordan Field Hospital Gaza3 Performs Special Surgery

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 5 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza3 Sunday conducted a special surgery to remove a bullet from the body of a 12-year-old girl that penetrated the abdominal wall, the right part of the liver and the diaphragm."The operation, performed by a specialized team of and general surgery and anesthesia of the field hospital in southern Gaza, was a success," said the hospital's commander.The girl had severe bleeding in the chest and abdomen, he said, adding that the necessary first aid was provided before exploratory surgical intervention to remove the bullet and stop the bleeding.The patient's family expressed their gratitude to the field hospital's staff in providing medical services to the people of the war-ravaged strip.