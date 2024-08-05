(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bring Harmony to the Spring Garden

- Peggy Anne MontgomeryPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Why not bring harmony to the garden this spring? During fall bulb planting season, gardeners begin to look forward to the arrival of spring, marked by vibrant spring flowers and the buzz of pollinators. Many gardeners delight in sharing their backyard haven with wildlife. However, the discovery of favorite plants becoming a midnight snack for deer and other mammals can be frustrating. One of the most commonly asked questions at garden centers is, "Is it deer-resistant?"While most experienced gardeners will say that deer will try almost anything, there are several plant varieties they tend to find unappetizing. Flowerbulb has a solution to this: deer-resistant spring bulbs to safeguard spring blooms. These bulbs enhance gardens and embody the spirit of spring while bringing peace of mind to gardeners, knowing that their time and money invested are protected from deer browsing."Deer-resistant bulbs have been a wonderful way for gardeners to enjoy spring bulbs without worry," says Peggy Anne Montgomery, a horticulturist representing Flowerbulb. "They offer a wide array of colors, textures, and sizes to create a spring display which will return year after year.”Planting bulbs that deer naturally avoid is an effective strategy.Here are some beautiful, easy-to-grow, and rodent-resistant options:.Daffodils.Hyacinths.Checkered Lily (Fritillaria meleagris).Crown Imperial (Fritillaria imperialis).Ornamental Onion (Allium).Snowdrops (Galanthus).Grape Hyacinth (Muscari).Glory-of-the-Snow (Chionodoxa).Snowflake (Leucojum).Spanish Bluebells (Hyacinthoides hispanica).Spring Star Flower (Ipheion uniflora).Winter Aconite (Eranthis hyemalis)Why Choose Deer-Resistant Spring Bulbs?Natural Deterrence: Certain bulbs, such as daffodils, alliums, and hyacinths, contain a bitter substance called lycorine that deer and other mammals will avoid, making them less likely to nibble on foliage or flowers.Low Maintenance: Once established, these deer-resistant bulbs typically require minimal upkeep. They thrive in well-drained soil with full sun. Their low maintenance requirements and ability to naturalize and increase in number year after year make spring-flowering bulbs a worthwhile investment.Cultivating Harmony in the GardenGardeners can safeguard their investments by incorporating deer-resistant spring bulbs into landscapes and promoting sustainable gardening practices. These bulbs contribute to biodiversity by providing pollen and nectar for pollinators and reducing reliance on chemical deterrents, fostering healthier ecosystems for plants and wildlife.Flowerbulb is a promotional agency for the flower bulb sector. Their goal is to educate and inspire new and experienced gardeners. They do not sell flower bulbs; they encourage consumers to visit their local retailer. High-resolution images are available royalty-free when citing FlowerBulbs as the source. Visit for more information.Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. Its annual Garden Trends Report is among the most published trade and consumer news garden studies. Click here for more information.Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

