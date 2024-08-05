عربي


RJ Sends Flights To Evacuate Evacuate Jordanians In Lebanon

8/5/2024 2:02:39 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, August 5 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian (RJ) said it is sending three flights on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to evacuate Jordanians in Lebanon, following calls from the Foreign Ministry to leave the country.
According to a statement, "RJ is committed to serving Jordanians and providing them with all necessary facilities, which comes as part of its message and national duty."

