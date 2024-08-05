RJ Sends Flights To Evacuate Evacuate Jordanians In Lebanon
Amman, August 5 (Petra) -- Royal Jordanian (RJ) said it is sending three flights on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to evacuate Jordanians in Lebanon, following calls from the Foreign Ministry
to leave the country.
According to a statement, "RJ is committed to serving Jordanians and providing them with all necessary facilities, which comes as part of its message and national duty."
