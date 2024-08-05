RF-Star Unveils Upcoming RF-TI1354P1 Wi-SUN Module For Large-Scale Iot Networks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RF-TI1354P1 Wi-SUN Module Is Coming Soon

Wi-SUN topology

RF-star's Wi-SUN Modules Support Border Router Node, Router Node, Leaf Node

RF-star's RF-TI1354P1 Wi-SUN Module with Self-Healing Capacity and High Border Router Nodes: Powering the Future of Large-Scale IoT Networks.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG,CHINA, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RF-star Unveils Upcoming RF-TI1354P1 Wi-SUN Module for Large-Scale IoT NetworksRF-star, a leading global of wireless modules, announces the upcoming release of its highly anticipated RF-TI1354P1 Wi-SUN module. Scheduled for launch in August, this innovative module based on TI CC135410 SoC, is poised to empower large-scale IoT deployments with its multiprotocol, dual-band capabilities, catering to the growing demands of smart cities, smart energy, grid infrastructure and industrial IoT sectors.The RF-TI1354P1 module, promises to deliver a robust performance with wireless bands of 800 - 928 MHz and 2.4 GHz. It can coexist and operate concurrently in multiple wireless stacks, eg. Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3, Matter, Thread, Wi-SUN, and Zigbee protocol through a DMM driver.Equipped with 1024 kB Flash and 288 kB RAM, the Sub-1GHz transceiver is designed to operate as a border router, extending its reach to up to 300 border router nodes. In a mesh network, each device can establish multiple and robust connections with nearby devices. Its self-healing and self-configuration capacities provide a more robust network and reduced downtime for the thousands of connected nodes. This feature is particularly advantageous for complex, distributed IoT applications that require extensive connectivity and reliable data transmission.“The introduction of the RF-TI1354P1 module marks a new era in IoT connectivity,” said Ben Qiu, GM of RF-star.“Its extensive nodes within a network will greatly enhance the scalability and flexibility of IoT solutions, making it ideal for smart city, grid infrastructures and industrial applications.”The RF-TI1354P1 module is expected to build upon the success of RF-star's existing Wi-SUN modules, including the RF-SM-1277B1 and RF-TI1352P2 , which have already established a strong reputation for their low power consumption, high data throughput, and ease of deployment. The new module's dual-band capability and extended node support will further solidify RF-star's position at the forefront of IoT wireless communication technology.Figure 3 RF-star's Wi-SUN Modules Support Border Router Node, Router Node, Leaf Node.As the global Wi-SUN technology market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.45% between 2024-2032, the RF-TI1354P1 module's release could not be timelier. It aligns with the market's shift towards more interconnected and intelligent systems, particularly in the realms of smart cities and energy management.RF-star's dedication to innovation is evident in its development of high-performance Wi-SUN modules, which are set to empower a new wave of IoT applications. These advancements aim to enhance connectivity efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately improve the user experience.For more information on RF-star and its upcoming Wi-SUN module, please visitAbout RF-starShenzhen RF-star Technology Co., Ltd (RF-star) is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions, specializing in low-power modules for IoT, industrial, automotive, and consumer applications. With over a decade of expertise in Bluetooth and IoT communication technology, RF-star enriches smart life with reliable, secure, and intelligent wireless connectivity.RF-star's product portfolio ranges from BLE modules, ZigBee modules, WiFi modules, Sub-1Ghz modules, Matter modules, Thread Modules, UWB modules and Wi-SUN modules, alongside customized services. As an official third-party IDH of TI and a trusted partner worldwide, RF-star is committed to delivering cutting-edge wireless solutions.

