Civil Service Commission Hosts Second Consultative Session On Updated Human Resources System

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 5 (Petra) - The Civil Service and Administration Commission (CSAC) organized the second consultative session on directives from the amended human resources and civil service systems for secretaries, general managers, and chief executives in departments and institutions.This session, part of ongoing discussions on the Human Resources System No. (33) of 2024, was conducted in cooperation with the Public Sector Modernization Programs Management and Implementation Unit at the Prime and supported by the Governance Enhancement Project funded by the United States Agency for International Development.The session focused on performance management, evaluation instructions, stimulating exceptional performance, working hours (official, flexible, and part-time), and correcting situations.Chairperson of the Civil Service and Administration Authority, Sameh Nasser, emphasized the importance of these consultative sessions for continuous engagement with partners, following directives from the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernization.Nasser highlighted that these sessions aim to facilitate citizen service and align with the administrative modernization process. He stressed the need for high coordination and cooperation with government departments and institutions to improve public services in line with royal visions and public aspirations.Bandar Abu Tayeh, Executive Director of the Policies and Standards Department at the Authority, reviewed several instructions including official and flexible working hours, exceptional performance, part-time working hours in the public sector, and performance management and evaluation.The session included discussions and inquiries from the secretaries, general managers, and chief executives, with the Policies and Standards Management Team addressing their comments and consultations.