CFBP Holistic Health Summit 2.0 To Redefine Global Holistic Health & Wellness

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, August 5, 2024 - In line with the vision to empower holistic and wellness, Mr. Swapnil Kothari President CFBP, & Dr. Mickey Mehta Chairman - Wellness Committee CFBP, are delighted to present CFBP Holistic Health Summit 2.0, a landmark event that promises to redefine holistic health globally!



CFBP was the brainchild of leading industrialists like Mr. J.R.D Tata, Mr. Krishna Bajaj, Mr. S.P Godrej and many such stalwarts.



This date is particularly even more special as it marks the 44th career anniversary of Dr. Mickey Mehta, celebrating his incredible contributions as the pioneer of the holistic health and wellness industry.



Under the patronage of CFBP, this landmark event will take place on August 10, 2024, at the Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai, gathering the brightest minds in the health and wellness sector. More than 30 prominent speakers, including Padma Shri awardee Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Bhushan awardees Dr. Hemant P. Thacker and Dr. Ashwin B. Mehta, will share insights on the multi-dimensions of health - physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.



According to Dr. Mickey Mehta, Chairman of the Wellness Committee at CFBP : \"Health is not just the absence of disease; it is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being. This summit is an opportunity to embrace this holistic approach and inspire transformation.\"



Mr. Swapnil Kothari, President of CFBP , adds: \"The summit is not just another conference; it is a celebration of wellness aimed at inspiring individuals and communities towards healthier lifestyles.\"



The summit will also feature an elite expo showcasing various quality products and services related to holistic health.



Captains of the industry who are set to grace the event include - Padma Shri awardee Dr. Mukesh Batra - Founder of Batra's group of companies, a chain of homeopathy clinics in 6 countries and an FMCG brand, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Hemant P. Thacker - M.D., M.R.S.H., F.A.C.P., F.A.C.E., F.I.S.H. F.R.C.P. Consultant Physician & Cardio-Metabolic Specialist, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Ashwin B. Mehta - Director Cardiology, Jaslok Hospital, Maa Dr. Hansaji Yogendra - Director, The Yoga Institute, Vivek B Singh - Joint Managing Director, Procam International, Mr. Subodh Dixit - CEO, Kaivalyadhama, Mr. Kumaar Bagrodia - Founder, Nero Leap, Mr. Anand Narasimhan - Managing Editor, CNN News 18, Swami Nityanand Charan Das, Dr. Shreyans Daga, with grand finale graced by Mrs. Yasmin Karachiwala - The Diva of the Fitness Industry.



This event is powered by Dr. Sameera Gupta and Curated by Mrs. Leena Gupta. The curator of the event will be there to take care of all the guests. Towards the end, healthy hampers will be given away to heal your life.





Company :-SupremeSupport Consultants

User :- Rupam

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9953511727