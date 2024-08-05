Shattergard Glass Protection Film Proves Superior To 3M In Rigorous Third-Party Laboratory Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ShatterGARD Glass Protection Resists the Most Violent of Blows

VehicleGARD Security Window Film Protects Occupants From Deadly Car Jackings

What does the US military, the FBI, U.S. Presidents, and law enforcement agencies worldwide all have in common? All utilize ShatterGARD glass protection films.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- What does the United States military, the FBI, former U.S. Presidents, and law enforcement agencies worldwide all have in common? All utilize ShatterGARD glass protection films to defend their vehicles and property.ShatterGARD, known as The Invisible Coat of Armor and global leader in glass protection technology, proudly announces the results of a comprehensive study led by Dr. Perumalsamy Balaguru of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. The study was conducted on behalf of the Development of the University Center for Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Response (UCDPER). The report evaluated and proved the superior performance of ShatterGARD's glass protection film, VehicleGARD, in strengthening vehicle glass surfaces for emergency response vehicles.Using a rigorous testing procedure rigorous testing procedure involving steel ball drops from varying heights, both in a controlled lab environment and on real-world vehicles, VehicleGARD was tested alongside another leading film from 3M. The results showed that while both films prevented windshield breakage and protected the interior occupants from glass shards, VehicleGARD provided enhanced visibility after impact, a critical factor for emergency response vehicles.The controlled tests indicated that VehicleGARD started showing initial cracking at higher impact heights compared to the 3M film, maintaining its integrity and effectiveness even at extreme heights. Field experiments echoed these results, demonstrating the film's ability to absorb significant impact without failing, providing crucial protection to occupants. This innovative film emerged as the top choice for the university's emergency vehicles.Jordan Frankel, Vice President of Global Security Experts, Inc., the parent company of ShatterGARD, emphasized their commitment to ensuring the safety of first responders.“This study solidifies VehicleGARD's position as the premier choice for emergency response teams, prioritizing safety, and visibility. Our VehicleGARD film is now a critical component of emergency response vehicles globally,” said Frankel.In addition to protecting first responders, ShatterGARD products help protect the lives of US military, law enforcement, and other government service members. Like an invisible coat of armor, VehicleGARD helps to keep razor-sharp glass intact, diminishing the likelihood of dangerous shards catapulting through the air from an improvised explosive device (IED). VehicleGARD is designed to prevent catastrophic injuries by keeping the glass in a spiderweb effect. The United States military has applied VehicleGARD to over 5000 Humvees in hostile territories. It is utilized by the United States Treasury Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, and the Los Angeles Police Department.ShatterGARD's glass protective film is also utilized on commercial fleet and civilian vehicles globally. VehicleGARD can prevent a carjacking by making it very difficult for the assailant to penetrate the window, allowing the driver the precious seconds needed to drive away unharmed. VehicleGARD can also protect drivers and passengers from hail.

