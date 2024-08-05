Organic Meat Market To Nourish Consumer Health And Ethical Appetites And Earn 7.95% CAGR By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Organic Meat size was valued at USD 18.78 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 20.27 Billion in 2023 to USD 37.39 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

As people find organic meat products to be healthier than traditional counterparts, these will be more popular in the future. The concerns over natural products are increasing among consumers, and there is also the apprehension that quite often natural meat may contain harmful antibiotics or growth-promoting hormones.

An increase in consumer commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing and health is driving the rapid growth of the global organic meat market. Key developments include the rise in farm-to-table initiatives, the expansion of organic certification programs and increased interest in grass-fed/ free range meats. The strict legislation under which all meat products must be strictly free from chemicals has been a crucial enabler for this industry.

Meat and Impossible Foods Lead Organic Meat Innovation Wave

The following are the key Organic Meat Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

.In response to growing consumer demand for sustainable protein sources, multinational corporations like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods announced intentions to extend their organic meat product lines in June 2024. Expectations exist that the proposed action will stimulate creation of plant-based chicken products leading to entrepreneurial breakthroughs within the next four to five years through more companies coming on board and a variety of products.

.It is predicted that in July 2024, the market will increase as the poultry industry is increasingly accepting natural farming practices, as the people will always prefer poultry free from hormones and those that are humanely produced hence the need for organic farming. Moreover, all these years coming up may see how the exponential growth rate of this industry may alter this scenario to cater for more demands like improving their products.

Pioneering Sustainable Protein Solutions for the Next Decade

.Tyson Foods said in January 2024 that it was making a deliberate move to increase the amount of organic meat that it offered. The next decade will see a substantial increase in the demand for proteins made in an eco-friendly way by people. Thus, the organization is expected to change the market dynamics through improving its supply system and making the product more available thereby encouraging long term market growth as well as enhancing competitiveness.

.Moreover, in March 2024, there was great use of organic farming practices in the beef industry as consumers became more informed about it, and the government supported hormone-free and ecologically sound production methods; this increase will change the market's landscape over the next 10 years, as many companies will adopt eco-friendly methods in their operations and offer various forms of organic beef products in different parts of the world.

Innovations in Organic Poultry and Beef Supply Chains

In April 2024, it was announced that Cargill Inc, in response to consumer demands for ethically-sourced meat will increase its investment in organic chicken farming On the other hand, Nestlé revealed that it would team up with various bodies as a means of extending their reach into the production process in case of beef by going organic this year May which shows its seriousness on sustainability of protein sources. Apart from that, presence of little organic niche meat producers who specifically concentrate on special markets such as organic lamb and venison has enhanced sector diversification. These improvements are projected to engender increased market penetration, product innovation, as well as competitive dynamics over the next few years.

Navigating Market Dynamics Through Health, Ethics, and Sustainable Innovations

Growing consumer attention about sustainability, ethical sourcing, and health factors is stirring a transformative change in the world's organic beef sector. On the same note, the expansion of organic meat options by Nestlé, Tyson Foods, and Beyond Meat is a clear sign that protein found in sustainable sources is attracting more interest. In sectors like beef and chicken, it is common for people to use organic farming methods nowadays. The demand for excellent goods is leading to the popularity of the stringent regulations. If the market keeps changing its nature, ten years from now, extended supply chains and advancements in vegan organic meat may play a key role in revolutionizing the industry due to increased heat of competition.

