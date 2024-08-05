45,000-Square-Foot Mansion Up For Auction In Exclusive Cap Cana Dominican Republic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Originally listed for $22 million, Villa Parthenope is being offered at auction with a minimum bid of $8 million. With adequate space for 500 guests, the exquisite home is ideal for large family gatherings, as a corporate retreat, or as a wedding venue. Parthenope is amenity-rich with 6 suites, a heated infinity pool, wine cellar, gym, sauna, chapel, ceiling to floor windows, solar power system, garden, 2 kitchens, detached garage, golf cart garage, spa/hot tub, theater room, meditation area, staff quarters, elevator, ocean, mountain and golf course views, and provides modern elements. G3 Auctions is handling the auction in cooperation with listing agent Auburn Lucas of Christie's International Real Estate Dominican Republic.The deadline to bid on Villa Parthenope is August 20th at 5 p.m.. This auction is part of G3's $460 million Tropical Getaway Summer Auction Event. For more information, or to receive the auction bidder information packet, please visit G3auctions or call 1-678-333-3000.

