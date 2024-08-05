Gujarat: AAP Claims BJP Ignoring Farmers While Benefiting Others

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat on Monday accused the BJP of neglecting the state's farmers while extending significant benefits to those in other states.

"In Haryana, the BJP government announced that if they come to power again, farmers' debts will be waived, and every farmer's crop will be purchased at Minimum Support Price (MSP) rates. As a farmer's son, I was happy to hear this news, but as a from Gujarat, I want to ask some questions to the BJP government," said Raju Karpada, the state president of the AAP's Kisan Cell.

Karpada pointed out that Gujarat's farmers are becoming increasingly indebted due to the lack of sufficient MSP. He cited statistics stating that more than 1,000 farmers commit suicide every year in Gujarat, with these suicides often being disguised as accidents. "An 18-year-old farmer's son immolated himself due to not getting fair prices in a marketing yard," he added.

He noted that the debt of Gujarat's farmers has exceeded 1 lakh crore and is growing day by day. "Why doesn't the BJP government see farmers' debt in Gujarat?" Karpada questioned. He compared this neglect with the BJP's promises in other states: gas cylinders at 450 rupees in Rajasthan, 2,500 rupees to women in Madhya Pradesh, and unemployment allowances to youth in Maharashtra. Recently, the BJP government in Haryana promised a debt waiver for farmers and crop purchases at MSP rates.

"We want to tell all BJP MLAs in Gujarat that if you have any sympathy left for farmers, raise questions for them. Not a single MLA has written a letter for the waiver of farmers' debts. If BJP provides so many benefits to other states, why is Gujarat being treated so unfairly?" Karpada asked.

Karpada criticized the BJP's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Support of all, Development for all) slogan, stating, "The condition of farmers in Gujarat is the worst in the country. Banks are issuing notice after notice to farmers, threatening them with land auctions if they fail to repay their loans. This increasing debt is driving farmers to suicide. But the BJP government in Gujarat does not see the suffering of farmers, women, and youth. This is because BJP does not fear losing power in Gujarat. Where BJP fears losing power, it provides benefits."

He appealed to the BJP government to waive the debts of Gujarat's farmers and ensure their crops are purchased at MSP. "Wherever there is oppression and injustice against farmers, the government should show empathy and compassion," he concluded.