Quicklogic To Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results On Tuesday, August 13, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it has scheduled a call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2024 results on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-300-8521; International: 1-412-317-6026

Passcode: No passcode needed

Replay: (844) 512-2921; Passcode: 10191341

Duration: Through August 20, 2024 A webcast of the conference call will be posted in QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page and available for 12 months. Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following events in the third quarter of 2024.

August 14







Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Virtual

August 21/22







Needham Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference

Virtual

August 27







Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference

Four Seasons Hotel Chicago

September 10/13







H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Available webcasts will be accessible from the Investors section of the QuickLogic website at . In addition, a copy of the investor presentation will be posted at . Investors interested in participating should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at [email protected] , or their Oppenheimer, Needham, Jefferies and H.C. Wainwright representatives.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.



