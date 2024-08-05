Quicklogic To Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results On Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor conferences
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, ruggedized FPGAs and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.
Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT
Dial-in: Toll Free: 1-877-300-8521; International: 1-412-317-6026
Passcode: No passcode needed
Replay: (844) 512-2921; Passcode: 10191341
Duration: Through August 20, 2024
A webcast of the conference call will be posted in QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page and available for 12 months.
Upcoming Investor Conferences
The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following events in the third quarter of 2024.
|
August 14
|
|
|
|
|
Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Virtual
|
|
August 21/22
|
|
|
|
|
Needham Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference
Virtual
|
|
August 27
|
|
|
|
|
Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference
Four Seasons Hotel Chicago
|
|
September 10/13
|
|
|
|
|
H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Available webcasts will be accessible from the Investors section of the QuickLogic website at . In addition, a copy of the investor presentation will be posted at . Investors interested in participating should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at [email protected] , or their Oppenheimer, Needham, Jefferies and H.C. Wainwright representatives.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK ) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops innovative embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, discrete FPGAs, and FPGA SoCs for a variety of industrial, aerospace and defense, edge and endpoint AI, consumer, and computing applications. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution portfolio with AI / ML software that accelerates AI at the edge/endpoint. For more information, visit quicklogic
QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.
SOURCE QuickLogic Corporation
