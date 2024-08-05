Pop Star Ricky Martin Delivers Breathtaking Show In Baku

World-famous singer Ricky Martin has performed a spectacular
concert at Sea Breeze Resort, Azernews
reports.
With over 95 million albums sold worldwide, and multiple
prestigious awards to his name, the singer has scored 11 Billboard
Hot Latin Songs number-one songs, and won two Grammy Awards, five
Latin Grammy Awards.
Ricky Martin's concert in Baku drew over 10,000 enthusiastic
spectators who enjoyed hits like Maria, The Cup of Life, and Livin'
la Vida Loca.
The pop star greeted the audience in Azerbaijani. causing a
standing ovation.
"I am so happy to be here. Looking at your smiles, seeing your
energy and the way you dance, I can say that this is going to be an
amazing night. Today I am going to tell my story through music - my
path, my moments of joy, sadness and other emotions. And all this
in Baku," the singer said.
The concert was filled with vibrant music and energetic dances,
creating an unforgettable experience for all music enthusiasts.
Ricky Martin's charisma and passion for music shone through as
he connected with the audience, delivering a breathtaking show.
The concert culminated with a virtual duet with Christina
Aguilera and a Dj set by People Like Us, followed by a firework
display.
Moreover, Ricky Martin was honored with a star on the Sea Breeze
Walk of Fame, recognizing the singer's outstanding contributions to
the music industry.
Earlier this summer, Sea Breeze Resort hosted Dream Fest 2024
International Music Festival, which united 150 artists from
different countries.
Note that the concert season is still ongoing in Sea Breeze
Resort.