EPAA roll out artificial nests project for ospreys in Sharjah

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA) has launched a unique project for artificial nests designed for ospreys in the emirate of Sharjah in an effort to further protect the environment, wildlife and conserve biodiversity. The first nest of the project was built in the Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve.



New initiative to preserve biodiversity

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah said: “The new project is the latest environmental initiative launched by the EPAA in Sharjah stressing that its part of its efforts to protect the environment and wildlife and conserve its biodiversity in its natural habitats and original locations, through the launch of various protection and breeding initiatives.”



Safe havens for osprey breeding

Al Suwaidi added: “The project aims at providing fixed, well-prepared artificial nests for the osprey, in its distribution areas and feeding habitats in Sharjah, especially on the islands and the coastal areas that are considered natural havens for it.”



She clarified that this bird is one of the endangered birds of prey residing in the UAE and is distinguished by its exceptional skills in fishing, which is its main food source, thus focusing on areas near the shores to build its nest.

“However, most of these shorelines are currently frequented by visitors and the general public. Therefore, the EPAA launched this unique project to build artificial nests to ensure suitable sites for the nesting and breeding of this bird, away from potential threats and surrounding noise,” said Al Suwaidi.



The artificial nest project has been registered on the platform of the Osprey Watch initiative (), making it the first nest in the UAE to be registered on the platform. This global initiative, formed by specialists and environmentalists aims to collect data on a wide scale for supporting environmental decision-making.



Protection Laws and Regular Surveys

Her Excellency Hana Saif Al Suwaidi explained that the osprey bird is fully protected under the Executive Council Decision No. (9) of 2016 that prohibits hunting, selling, and possessing endangered migratory land and sea birds in the Emirate of Sharjah.



The EPAA conducts regular surveys across the Emirate of Sharjah to monitor the breeding populations of this bird in all coastal sites, beaches, and the Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve.



According to Al Suwaidi, the new project meets the applied scientific principles and follows the best similar experiences for establishing such nests, including design and implementation. She noted that these nests will be connected to surveillance cameras to facilitate the monitoring and tracking of osprey numbers, their flight patterns, movements, behavior, and diet.







"Sir Bu Nair" Hosts First Artificial Nest

The EPAA has established the first nest in the Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve, where the bird was observed. It is planned to add other artificial nests in some coastal areas belonging to the emirate of Sharjah, including several nature reserves. This provides a suitable and safe location for the Osprey to nest, especially during the mating season from December to March.



About the Osprey

The osprey is known in English as (Osprey) and bears the scientific name (Pandion haliaetus). Its size ranges between 52 and 60 cm, with a wingspan reaching approximately 170 cm. An adult osprey weighs around 1.4 kilograms. If the bird selects a particular nesting area, it often reuses the same nest in subsequent breeding seasons.





