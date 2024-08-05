Who Is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor Goes Into Hiding After Being Accused In POCSO Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: The sources have said that and comedian Koottickal Jayachandran, accused in a POCSO case, is in hiding. According to the Kasaba police, Jayachandran went into hiding after a case was registered against him for allegedly sexually abusing a four-year-old girl at a relative's house.

As part of the investigation, the police have searched Jayachandran's residence and the houses of his friends and relatives. His mobile phone is switched off and police sleuths are yet to receive any information about his whereabouts. The relatives of the girl had earlier complained that the police were delaying further action against Jayachandran. They had filed a complaint with the state police chief and the commissioner in this regard.

The mother of the child had lodged a complaint against Jayachandran at the Kasaba police station, following which a case under the POCSO Act was registered against him in June 2024. As per the complaint, Jayachandran abused the child by taking advantage of her family problems.

The police had recorded the child's statement following the complaint, as per the directions of the District Child Protection Unit. Jayachandran had earlier applied for anticipatory bail in the POCSO court in Kozhikode, but it was rejected on July 12. He then approached the High Court with an anticipatory bail plea, which will be heard next week.



Jayachandran rose to fame after hosting several popular television programs. He has also acted in several movies and TV serials.

