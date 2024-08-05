Qatar’s sprinter Ammar Ismail shines with personal record in Olympic debut

(MENAFN) Qatar’s sprinter Ammar Ismail Yahia Ibrahim delivered an outstanding performance in the men’s 400m event at the Stade de France in Paris today, August 4, marking his debut at the Olympic Games. Ismail impressed with a personal best time of 44.66 seconds, finishing fourth in his heat. Despite his commendable effort, he fell just short of advancing directly to the semi-finals, as only the top three from each heat were guaranteed a place.



Ismail’s time, however, was the eighth best among all competitors in the event, which featured a total of eight heats on Sunday. This remarkable achievement reflects his significant progress and competitive edge on the global stage. At 27 years old, Ismail has demonstrated his capability and potential to compete against the world’s best athletes. His performance is a testament to his hard work, training, and dedication to the sport.



Although he did not secure an immediate spot in the semi-finals, Ismail’s Olympic journey is far from over. He still has an opportunity to advance as he will participate in the repechage round on Monday. This round offers a second chance for athletes who narrowly missed out on the initial qualification, providing Ismail with another opportunity to showcase his talent and aim for a spot in the semi-finals.



Ismail’s participation in the Olympics is a significant milestone for Qatar’s athletics, highlighting the country’s growing presence and competitiveness in international track and field events. His personal best performance at the Olympics not only marks a personal achievement but also inspires other athletes from Qatar and the region.



As Ismail prepares for the repechage round, he carries with him the hopes and support of his nation, eager to see him advance further in the competition. His journey in Paris serves as an inspiration and a reminder of the perseverance and dedication required to excel at the highest levels of sport. The repechage round will be a critical moment for Ismail, and his performance will be closely watched by supporters and sports enthusiasts worldwide.

MENAFN05082024000045015839ID1108517120