Satellite Photos Show Aftermath Of Ukrainian Attack On Russia's Morozovsk Airfield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Satellite images have been released of the consequences of yesterday's attack by Ukraine on the Russian Morozovsk airfield in Rostov region.

The photos were published by RFE/RL, reports Ukrifnorm.

Satellite images as of August 4, obtained by Planet Labs, show that the ammunition warehouses located in the northeastern part of the airfield have been affected.

"Traces of fires are also visible near other buildings, as well as by the spots where Russian fighter jets would be parked. It can also be noted that after the drone attack, most of the jets that had been based at the site were removed from the airfield," the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Saturday, August 3, Ukraine's Defense Forces attacked the Morozovsk airfield in Rostov region, targeting ammunition warehouses where guided aerial bombs were believed to have been stored.