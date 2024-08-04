Ukrainian Pilots Made 22,000 Sorties Since Full-Scale War Started Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force of Ukraine has already performed 22,000 combat missions since the beginning of the full-scale war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during the celebrations on the occasion of Ukraine's Air Force Day, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today we honor the strength and skill of our people, thanks to whom the sky of Ukraine remains Ukrainian, only Ukrainian. The enemy does not and will not dominate the sky of our country!" the President said.

According to him, the occupiers hoped to destroy Ukrainian aviation and air defense, as well as the ability of Ukrainians to defend their country.

"But the Ukrainians did not allow this to happen, and it was a real heroism when our Air Force warriors had to confront the larger Russian air force. And Ukraine managed to achieve its goals, managed to defend itself and destroy the occupier. For almost two and a half years of this war, our Air Force has made 22,000 sorties, and we are increasing the strength of our aviation," Zelensky emphasized.

The President noted that Ukraine now has modern effective air defense systems and has developed the capacity to intercept Russian ballistic missiles. However, air defense systems are not enough to completely close the skies over the country.

“Such air defense systems are not yet enough to close the entire sky from Russian missiles and drones. But today, the Ukrainian air shield is already one of the strongest in Europe. Ukrainians have demonstrated their capacity to intercept a range of Russian missiles, including ballistic missiles, which were previously considered to be beyond the capabilities of the defenders. Ukrainians have proved that they are able to protect the purity of the Ukrainian sky from the enemy and defend the lives of our people from Russian terror,” Zelensky stressed.

He presented state awards and insignia to the defenders of Ukrainian skies and honored the memory of the fallen heroes.

The celebration was attended by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and military leaders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Air Force Day is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August.