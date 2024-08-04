Israeli Occupation Bombs Two Shelter Schools In Gaza, Takes 25 More Lives
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation forces perpetrated two massacres in Gaza on Sunday claiming 25 martyrs and injuring dozens of Gazans, according to the media office in the Gaza Strip.
A press statement by the office said that the occupation army has bombed and targeted two schools housing thousands of displaced people, raising the number of shelters targeted by Israeli army to 172 including 152 public and private schools affiliated with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA), the statement added.
The office added that the ongoing massacres are a continuation of the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people for the tenth month in a row. (end)
