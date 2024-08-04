Solar Field Project To Produce Electricity In Ajloun Inaugurated, 1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Kreishan pointed out that the cooperation of the of and Mineral Resources, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission, electric power companies, including Irbid Electric power Company, and other official and public entities with municipalities to enable them to establish farms to produce electricity from solar energy are efforts that deserve thanks and appreciation because saving the energy bill for municipalities, which averages about 20 percent of each municipality's budget, reflects directly on the performance and services of the municipalities on the one hand, and directing part of these amounts to establish new development projects in various regions of the Kingdom on the other.He also praised the role of the Ministry of Energy and electric power companies in helping municipalities set up solar farms.He explained that projects to produce electricity from solar energy at the national level, including projects implemented by municipalities, are in line with the visions and aspirations of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and serve Jordanian national efforts to confront climate change on the one hand, and contribute to the establishment of renewable and sustainable energy projects on the second hand, and work to reduce the Kingdom's annual oil import bill on the third hand, which will reflect positively on the state's general budget.For his part, Ambassador Khan lauded Canadian-Jordanian ties and common friendship between the two peoples, praising the efforts of the Jordanian government, the strategic partner of all grants and the support provided by the Canadian people to the Jordanians, and supporters.For his part, Mohammed Ramadan, Director of the Economic Development and Sustainable Energy Project, the representative of CoWater in Jordan, said, "The project aims to achieve a qualitative leap for local communities in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency, and the solar field project that we inaugurate today with a capacity of about one megawatt will generate savings ranging between JD30 to JD40 thousand per month, which is an essential step to transform Ajloun municipality to the stage of self-sufficiency in the field of energy."