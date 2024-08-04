Iran’s new president appoints Hamid Pour-Mohammadi as new PBO head

(MENAFN) Iran’s new President, Masoud Pezeshkian, has appointed Hamid Pour-Mohammadi as the head of the Planning and Budget Organization (PBO), as reported by an Iranian news agency. Pour-Mohammadi, who previously held significant roles as the deputy head of the PBO and the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), is set to replace Davoud Manzour in this crucial position.



In the official decree announcing Pour-Mohammadi's appointment, President Pezeshkian underscored the importance of the PBO's strategic role in shaping the nation's economic future. He urged Pour-Mohammadi to uphold and implement the organization’s long-term vision, which is vital for steering the country's economic policies and developmental goals. The president highlighted the necessity for Pour-Mohammadi to meticulously follow the general policies that have been approved by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, ensuring that the organization's actions and strategies are in alignment with the broader national directives and ideologies.



Moreover, President Pezeshkian tasked Pour-Mohammadi with the critical responsibility of fulfilling the objectives set forth in the country’s seventh National Development Plan. This plan outlines the nation's key development priorities and economic targets, making Pour-Mohammadi’s role pivotal in driving Iran towards achieving these ambitious goals. His extensive experience and prior roles within both the PBO and the Central Bank of Iran are expected to equip him with the necessary expertise and insight to navigate the complexities of this position and contribute significantly to the nation’s economic planning and budgeting efforts.

