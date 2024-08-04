Over 2,080 Police Officers Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Ongoing War Against Terrorism

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the battle against targeted killings and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over 2,080 officers have lost their lives across 37 districts. In the first seven months of this year alone, 92 police officers have been killed.

According to documents from the Capital City Police Office (CCPO), Peshawar has seen the highest number of casualties with 367 police officers killed over the past 54 years. Bannu follows with 239 officers, Dera Ismail Khan with 234, FR Peshawar with 151, Mardan with 121, and Swat with 104, alongside 61 personnel from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). The documents also reveal that 111 officers from the Elite Force have sacrificed their lives in this fight.

The breakdown of police casualties in the war against terrorism includes 2 Additional Inspector Generals of Police (AIGP), Safwat Ghayur and Ashraf Noor; 2 Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIG), Malik Saad and Abid Ali; 1 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP); 6 Superintendents of Police (SPs); 1 ASP; 21 DSPs; 37 Inspectors; 153 Sub-Inspectors; 144 ASIs; 224 Head Constables; and 1,392 Constables.

This year alone, the police casualties in various districts include 11 in Bajaur, 23 in Dera Ismail Khan, 6 in Tank, 13 in Peshawar, 12 in Bannu, 7 in Khyber, 6 in Mardan, 2 in Mohmand, 5 in Kohat, 5 in North Waziristan, and 2 in South Waziristan.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur told TNN that police officers of every rank have made sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He emphasized that the fight against terrorism is an immense challenge for the police force, yet they have displayed exceptional courage and bravery. The KP Police have thwarted numerous terrorist attacks, often at the cost of their own lives.

Gandapur affirmed the police force's capability to rescue the nation from the grip of terrorism. He expressed confidence that the KP Police will continue to prevail in the ongoing battle, a triumph that will be etched in history. He highlighted that there is likely no other force in the world that has made such extensive sacrifices.

The IGP praised the courage and determination of the police officers and staff, noting their numerous victories in this arduous war. Leading such a fearless and heroic force, comprised of both martyrs and survivors, is a matter of great honor, he stated. He concluded by reflecting on the enduring legacy of sacrifice that defines every nation's history.